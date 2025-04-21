Pope Francis’ Romance With Football

Pope Francis spent his last 12 years on earth flaunting his love for football and he is being remembered for that across the world following his passing at the age of 88.

Shortly after the announcement of Pope Francis’ death on Monday morning, Italy’s Serie A made the decision to postpone all matches scheduled for Easter Monday as a sign of respect for the late Pope. This gesture underscores the deep connection Pope Francis had with football.

Pope Francis who hailed from Buenos Aires, Argentina, was a lifelong supporter of his hometown football club, San Lorenzo. His passion for the team was evident when he received a shirt from the club in 2013.

As he ascended to the papacy, the Pope had the opportunity to meet some of Argentina’s most revered football figures.

One of such encounters was with the legendary Diego Maradona at the Vatican in 2014. Maradona, who passed away in 2020, was fondly remembered by Pope Francis, who referred to him as the “poet of soccer” in reflection of his remarkable achievements, including leading Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Another iconic football figure, Lionel Messi, shared memorable moments with the Pope as well. In 2013, Messi, along with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, exchanged gifts during a visit to the Vatican.

Messi’s illustrious career saw him lead Argentina to the World Cup finals in 2014 and ultimately secure victory in 2022, an achievement celebrated by many, including the Pope.

Throughout his 12 years in the Vatican, Pope Francis graciously welcomed numerous football stars into his home. He held a private audience with Pep Guardiola and his Bayern Munich team in 2014, and Germany’s squad, including Thomas Müller, visited him in 2016 after winning the World Cup.

Having spent a significant part of his life in Italy, it was natural for the Pope to cross paths with some of the country’s greatest footballers. Among his visitors were former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli in 2013 and Juventus icons Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon in 2014.

The Pope’s love for football extended to charitable endeavours as well. Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho presented him with a special shirt ahead of a fundraising match in 2022, while in 2023, Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers gifted him a shirt signed by all the players.

Even as Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, presented him with a club shirt, Pope Francis’ heart remained firmly with San Lorenzo, stressing his loyalty to his roots.