Joe Thompson: Manchester United Academy Product Dies At 36

Former Manchester United academy player, Joe Thompson has passed away at just 36-year-old after a long battle with cancer.

Joe Thompson was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in April 2025, five years after the illness forced him to retire from professional football.

Before his demise, Thompson faced stage four lymphoma—a serious blood cancer that had spread to his lungs. This diagnosis came after two successful recoveries during his playing career.

Thompson began and ended his football career at Rochdale, where he had three spells with the club.

In a tribute to the late footballer, Rochdale expressed their sadness over his passing, noting that he died peacefully at home with his family by his side.

The club reflected on the profound impact he had on those around him, saying, “We first knew Joe as a talented footballer, but we soon came to cherish his loving and infectious personality. He approached every challenge with courage, both on and off the pitch, and his remarkable spirit has inspired countless individuals.

“Above all, Joe was a devoted husband to Chantelle and a fantastic father to Thailula and Athena Rae. Our thoughts and support extend to Joe’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Thompson’s initial diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 marked the beginning of a challenging chapter in his life, with a second diagnosis occurring in 2017.

However, his resilience shone through when he scored the pivotal goal that helped Rochdale avoid relegation from League One in 2018. He retired in 2019 after making 203 appearances for the club, acknowledging he had pushed his body to its limits.

Chantelle, his wife, highlighted the remarkable courage with which he faced his illness, stating, “Joe has profoundly impacted so many lives, and we are eternally grateful for his presence and strength in overcoming the odds. He will be deeply missed, and the world will feel different without his vibrant energy.”

Having developed through Manchester United’s academy from a young age, Thompson dedicated the majority of his 13-year career to Rochdale, also playing for Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Southport, and Bury.

Following his playing career, Thompson transitioned to the media as a pundit while also working as a mentor and motivational speaker.