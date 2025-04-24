Adamawa Council Chairman Dies

The Chairman of Fufore Local Government Council in Adamawa State, Hon. Shuaibu Babas, has reportedly died.

Babas passed away following a lengthy illness, as confirmed to SaharaReporters by family members earlier on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that Babas was also a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, where he represented the Fufore/Gurin State Constituency.

He was highly regarded in both local governance and legislative spheres. The specific circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed at this time.

Political associates, constituents, and community leaders have begun expressing their condolences, honouring him as a committed leader and advocate for his community.

Meanwhile, the embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed grief over the deaths of some auto crash victims in Okene.

Naija News reports that six people lost their lives, while five were injured, as a result of a motor accident, in Okene, Kogi State, on Monday.

According to Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC ) acting Sector Commander in Kogi, Samuel Ogundayo, the accident occurred at Okenkwe community of Okene around 8.30 pm, involving seven vehicles.

He disclosed that the tragic incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okengwe hill, when it lost its brakes and rolled backwards, crushing two Tricycles, three cars and ramming into another truck.

In a statement, released by her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel, Natasha described the incident as deeply disturbing.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured. May the bereaved families find solace and strength in this difficult time, and may the injured recover swiftly and fully,” she said.

The suspended Kogi Central Senator urged all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

She emphasised the importance of increased awareness and education on road safety, particularly among commercial drivers, to reduce the risk of accidents.

“The government must prioritise road safety and take concrete actions to ensure that our roads are safe for all users,” Natasha added.