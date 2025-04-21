Who Will Be the Next Pope? Key Contenders Emerge After Pope Francis’ Death At 88

Following the death of Pope Francis at age 88, speculation has arisen about who will become the next leader of the Catholic Church.

As cardinals gather in Rome for the Papal Conclave, several prominent figures have emerged as potential successors, representing a range of ideologies, geographies, and visions for the Church’s future.

Peter Turkson (76)

Born in Ghana, Turkson was a frontrunner during the 2013 conclave. If elected, he would become the first Black Pope.

Known for his moderate stance on social issues, he has criticized harsh anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Africa while also defending local cultural views.

Luis Antonio Tagle (67)

The former Archbishop of Manila is viewed as a liberal candidate and a favourite among reform-minded Catholics.

He has advocated for the Church to be more compassionate toward gay and divorced individuals. Tagle would be the first Asian Pope if elected.

Pietro Parolin (70)

Currently, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Parolin, is seen as a continuity candidate. While moderate, he has faced criticism for his role in the controversial 2018 Vatican-China agreement and for calling same-sex marriage a “defeat for humanity.”

Peter Erdo (72)

A staunch conservative from Hungary, Erdo has opposed granting communion to divorced and remarried Catholics. He would be the second Pope from the former Eastern Bloc if elected.

Jose Tolentino de Mendonça (59)

From Madeira, Portugal, Tolentino is the youngest of the leading candidates. He has held several positions within the Vatican and advocates for modern engagement, encouraging scholars to interact with contemporary culture.

Matteo Zuppi (69)

The Archbishop of Bologna, Zuppi has served as the Vatican’s peace envoy to Ukraine. Appointed cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019, he is viewed as a compassionate, peace-oriented candidate.

Mario Grech (68)

From Malta, Grech has supported Pope Francis’s efforts to make the Church more inclusive. He has encouraged the Church to adopt more welcoming language toward LGBTQ+ individuals and divorcees.

Robert Sarah (79)

The conservative former prefect from French Guinea has long held key roles in the Vatican. Although he could potentially become the first Black Pope, his age and hardline views, including denouncing gender ideology, may hinder his candidacy.