Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Final Year Student Dies In Karate Training

A final-year student of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, identified only as John, tragically lost his life during a karate training session on campus.

John was pursuing a Higher National Diploma (HND) in the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic and was known for his active participation in various extracurricular activities, including martial arts.

On the day of the incident, he left the students’ lodge, situated off-campus, to attend his regular Saturday morning karate training session.

Upon entering the training ring, John suddenly fainted, prompting immediate concern among his peers. Hastily, he was rushed to a private hospital in Ikot Ekpene, but the medical staff there refused to admit him, referring him instead to the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene. The rejection left his friends anxious and hopeful for a positive turn.

At the General Hospital, doctors conducted a thorough examination, but sadly, they pronounced John dead on arrival.

This news shocked his fellow students, who had accompanied him, as they struggled to accept the unfortunate reality.

An eyewitness who spoke with Daily Post and the president of the Journalism and Media Studies Students Association (JAMSSA), Nsoefen Mark Akpan, described the somber atmosphere as students rushed to the hospital, clinging to the hope that perhaps the doctors were mistaken.

In their disbelief, the students decided to take John’s body to a nearby church in search of spiritual intervention. Despite the prayers offered, there was no sign of recovery.

A spiritualist who attempted to resuscitate him claimed that John had already transitioned into the spirit world, further deepening the sorrow felt by his peers.

Eventually, they returned the lifeless body to the mortuary, yet many students remained on-site, still hoping for a miracle.

The Head of Department, Inemesit Umoren, arrived at the hospital to address the grieving students, helping them process the devastating news before they left.

John’s parents were promptly informed of the tragedy.