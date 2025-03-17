Akwa Ibom Poly Students Protest Police Brutality, Rising Insecurity

Students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic in Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, took to the streets on Monday to protest against escalating insecurity and alleged police brutality, declaring that they no longer feel safe.

Led by the Student Union Government (SUG) President, Geoffrey George, the protesters gathered at the institution’s main gate around 8:15 a.m., chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with messages such as “End Police Brutality Now,” “Protect, Save, Don’t Abuse,” and “This Extortion Must Stop.”

Speaking to journalists, George lamented the ordeal students face due to harassment from both the police and criminal elements within the community.

“Last week, a video circulated on social media showing a student of our institution being beaten and dragged on the ground by policemen,” he said.

He further decried the frequent extortion of students by the police in Ikot Ekpene, stating, “We are not safe, especially those living in nearby communities. Hoodlums snatch our phones and even kill students. In the past year alone, we have buried more than five students who were murdered by criminals who broke into their homes, stole their belongings, and killed them while the police looked the other way.”

One of the student activists, who spoke anonymously, insisted that the protest must continue until the government intervenes.

“The Rector called the SUG executives this morning, warning us to halt the protest, but we refuse to back down. Our students are in danger, and the world needs to know that the police are not protecting us. Instead, they are busy extorting money from struggling students while our colleagues are dying.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, had invited the students to a meeting to address their concerns.

“The Commissioner of Police has scheduled a meeting with the students this morning to resolve these issues. There will be no protest. The students seen at the school gate earlier were only preparing to attend the meeting,” John stated.