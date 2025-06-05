‘No More Recording For Me’ – Kizz Daniel Hints At Retiring From Music

Nigerian award-winning singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has announced that he is taking a break from recording to focus on his family.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known while responding to a fan on 𝕏 after teasing another EP, ‘Orange Chase,’ barely a week after releasing his latest EP, ‘Lemon Chase.’

Shortly after he announced the lineup of guest artists on his upcoming EP, ‘Orange Chase’ on X, a fan wrote, “VADO wan finish us with over feeding ✌”

In response, Kizz Daniel explained that he is releasing music in quick succession because he has over 600 songs he wants to release before retiring from the music scene.

He said, “I have over 600 songs I want to dish out before I hang boot , so ‍♂️.”

In another post, the singer added, “No more recording for me …. Just enjoying life like it should be …. My family don diss me say I choose studio over them, I’m changing.”

In other news, Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, known professionally as Bella Shmurda, has opened up about the challenges of being the breadwinner for his family.

Naija News reports that the ‘Cash App’ hitmaker, in a recent vlog with Channel Tweety7, said he faces a lot of pressure as the breadwinner of his family and needs to make money or else he would be in trouble.

Bella Shmurda also explained the downsides of fame, saying he now has less freedom than when he was not a celebrity.