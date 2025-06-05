‘I’m In Trouble, If Money Stops Coming’ – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, known professionally as Bella Shmurda, has opened up about the challenges of being the breadwinner for his family.

Naija News reports that the ‘Cash App’ hitmaker, in a recent vlog with Channel Tweety7, said he faces a lot of pressure as the breadwinner of his family and needs to make money or else he would be in trouble.

Bella Shmurda also explained the downsides of fame, saying he now has less freedom than when he was not a celebrity.

He said, “I blew up at the age of 25. I only enjoy the celebrity lifestyle just a little. When I wasn’t a celebrity, I used to be more free and hang out with friends. But now, it’s like I’m in a box.

“I am the major breadwinner of my family, that comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard. The money has got to keep coming if not, I’m in trouble.”

Speaking further, the music star said he knew he was going to be successful because he had always felt it.

He added, “There’s this feeling. If you are going to make it, you will know and you won’t stop working. Naturally, you will be feeling it.”