‘Congratulation To Everyone Involved’ – Adekunle Gold Reveals People Destroying Music Industry

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold, has expressed concern over the current trend in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reports that the ‘Orente’ crooner, in a post via his X handle on Saturday, said the music industry is being led by the wrong people who are not music-oriented and are destroying the industry.

According to him, artists, producers and other creatives are overshadowed by people who do not create, understand and respect the music craft.

Adekunle emphasised that the wrong individuals dominate the conversation, promoting misleading narratives about the industry, adding it is the reason talent is overlooked and mediocrity thrives.

He wrote, “People who have no business leading music conversations are now controlling and destroying the industry.

“Artists, producers, and real contributors are being overshadowed by people who don’t create, don’t understand, and don’t respect the craft.

“When the wrong people lead the conversation, they push the wrong narratives. That’s why real talent is overlooked, and mediocrity thrives. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold, has revealed the only problem he has in his life.

The Afropop star, recently disclosed that the club he supports, Manchester United, are the only problem in his life.

According to him, everything else is flourishing and going well except for the aspect of being a fan of the struggling Premier League club.

Gold stated this in a video message shared by his wife, singer Simi on social media.