I Don’t Feel The Inflation Going On In Nigeria – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has spoken on his experience with the rising cost of goods and services in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the father of two said he does not directly feel the impact of inflation in his daily life.

The singer made this known while speaking on the 90s Baby Podcast, where he explained that he often learns about price increases from his staff rather than through personal shopping.

Adekunle Gold said he does not usually visit supermarkets or personally handle the purchase of household food items, making it difficult for him to immediately notice changes in prices.

He explained that he would only become aware of an increase when his staff members bring it to his attention, using the rising price of sardines as an example.

“I don’t feel the inflation going on in the country directly. Until my staff tell me sardines have increased in the market, I’ll be like, ‘Really?’ I wouldn’t know because I don’t go to the supermarket. Or when we buy foodstuff, it’s more often than usual,” he said.

Naija News reports Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped slightly to 15.39 per cent in August 2026, showing a 0.04 percentage point decline from the 15.43 per cent recorded in July.

The latest figure was contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS, the August inflation rate was also significantly lower than the 23.14 per cent recorded in August 2025.

The statistics agency said the month-on-month inflation rate also slowed in August, falling to 0.71 per cent from 1.57 per cent in July.