‘I Do Not Have The Best Music Voice’ – BBNaija’s Whitemoney Admits

Nigerian singer, songwriter and reality TV star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has acknowledged that he does not have the best singing voice.

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season six winner-turned-musician, said this while explaining his experience so far in the entertainment industry, Naija News reports.

Whitemoney told BBC during an interview that he has not been benefiting from music. According to him, music streaming had not been a profitable avenue for him.

The entertainer further said that he might not have a ‘fine’ voice, but his focus is on delivering meaningful content rather than conforming to conventional standards.

Whitemoney, however, noted that he gets paid for musical performances but the same could not be said of his music on streaming platforms.

“The truth is singing has not started paying me because I don’t get money from streaming, but I get money from performances. I don’t have the best voice but I have a message and melody.

“People criticize me, even those paid to criticize me. What you need to know is that I don’t sing to make you feel fine because you don’t feed or fund my musical career,” he told BBC Igbo.

Naija News reports that Whitemoney has released a few songs since he ventured into music, including Rosemary, Your Life, and My Heart. His song “Selense,” which was produced by Masterkraft, was released in December 2021.