BBNaija Organizers Hint At Season 9 Edition Of Reality TV Show

In a new and exciting twist, Big Brother Naija Organisers has hinted at the season 9 edition of the reality TV show.

Naija News recalls that the last edition, themed ‘All-Stars’, had many past winners and contestants from various seasons compete for the cash prize of 120 million Naira.

At the end of the show, Level-up housemate, Ilebaye, emerged as the winner of the All-Stars show, while Mercy Eke emerged as first runner-up, followed by CeeC.

However, in a post via X on Friday, the show organisers tease fans about the upcoming season.

The post read, “Last season, Biggie asked for the All-Stars! This time, he has his eyes set on something different. What could it be this time around?”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Okafor, popularly known as CeeC, has debunked reports of dating her colleague, Ike Onyema.

Naija News recalls that CeeC faced heavy criticism online following a hangout with Ike in a restaurant.

In the viral clip, CeeC was seen playfully touching herself while Ike filmed her. This led to widespread speculations that the duo were dating.

However, reacting to the rumour on Thursday in a post on her social media page, CeeC declared herself single, stating that she and Ike are simply close friends.