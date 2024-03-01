BBNaija’s CeeC Opens Up On Relationship With Ike

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Okafor, popularly known as CeeC, has debunked reports of dating her colleague, Ike Onyema.

Naija News recalls that CeeC faced heavy criticism online following a hangout with Ike in a restaurant.

In the viral clip, CeeC was seen playfully touching herself while Ike filmed her. This led to widespread speculations that the duo were dating.

However, reacting to the rumour on Thursday in a post on her social media page, CeeC declared herself single, stating that she and Ike are simply close friends.

She wrote, “As a public figure, I understand that my personal life often becomes subject to scrutiny, and it is important to set the record straight.

“I’m currently single, and if I choose to go into a romantic relationship, it will be my decision to share that with you or not.

“I want to make it clear that Ike and I are simply close friends.”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Doyin David has opened up on the reason for her fight with colleague, CeeC.

Naija News recalls that CeeC has claimed that she lost a a job worth millions because Doyin refused to pair with her on the project.

Reacting to the accusation on the first episode of her podcast ‘Doyin’s Corner’, Doyin explained why her friendship with CeeC went sour.

According to the reality TV star, after the All Stars show, CeeC brought back the conversation of not joining forces with her to beef Alex in the house.