Why I Distanced Myself From CeeC – Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Doyin David has opened up on the reason for her fight with colleague, CeeC.

Naija News recalls that CeeC has claimed that she lost a a job worth millions because Doyin refused to pair with her on the project.

Reacting to the accusation on the first episode of her podcast ‘Doyin’s Corner’, Doyin explained why her friendship with CeeC went sour.

According to the reality TV star, after the All Stars show, CeeC brought back the conversation of not joining forces with her to beef Alex in the house.

She said, “I distanced myself from CeeC after she kept bugging me with issues about Alex Unusual.”

I Don’t Like To Date Younger Men – BBNaija’s CeeC

Meanwhile, CeeC, has said her colleague, Neo Akpofure, is her ideal man but she can’t date younger men.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a recent interview with Africa Magic hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The 30-year-old lawyer insisted she can’t be in a romantic relationship with Neo, 29, because she is older than him.

CeeC noted that she never paid attention to Neo before the ‘All-Stars’ season and didn’t want to be in any relationship in the House.

She said, “I don’t think I’ve ever paid attention to Neo before we went for the All-Stars season.

“When I got into the House, I saw Neo. I said, ‘Ah! There is something different about you. If you’re this fresh, I for notice.’ But I didn’t notice until somebody said… Yeah, the guy was fresh. He was too fresh.

“I don’t think there is any guy who is as neat and as fresh as him in the House. Physically, he was my spec [ideal man]. I won’t lie. Neo was my spec.

“However, remember I said I didn’t want to be in a relationship in the House. And secondly, I’m older than Neo, even if it’s one year. And I don’t think I like to date younger men.”