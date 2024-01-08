I Cannot Date A Man Who Lives On The Mainland – Doyin

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has said she cannot date a man who lives on the Lagos mainland.

Doyin asserted that she could only date a man who lives on Lagos Island.

She insisted that she could not stand being broke, hence the reason she can only date men from the Island.

Doyin shared her opinion during an appearance on the recent episode of Channels Television programme Rubbin’ Minds.

The reality TV star insisted that a potential partner must be kind, rich, and, most importantly, he mustn’t stay on the mainland.

Doyin said, “He [my potential partner] must be someone that is considerate, kind, and giving because I’m not about that broke life. That’s just the truth.

“I don’t live on the Mainland. If I’m going to date you, you will have to move to the Island. Because that is what I am used to. It’s also closer to everything I do. He would move to the Island, I’m not going to move to the Mainland. If he really wants somebody who would live on the Mainland, he can find another wife. It would be strange for me to pack up my whole life and relocate to the Mainland.”