‘Asking Your Partner For DNA Test Is Painful’ – BBNaija Doyin

Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has opined that asking for a DNA test from one’s partner is painful but understandable.

Naija News reports that for some weeks now, there has been controversy online over the issue of DNA tests, given the recent cases of paternity fraud.

In a post via her Instagram page, Doyin explained that given the high rate of paternity fraud, men are right to request DNA test and be left with the decision of fathering a child that is not for them.

The reality TV star added that requests for DNA test should not elicit emotional responses.

She wrote: “It’s not a bad thing for your partner to request for DNA test. If he wants to take care of a child that isn’t his, let it be his decision to do that intentionally not because he thinks he’s the father. The rate of paternity fraud is too high for you to think emotionally if your partner asks for a DNA test. It’s a painful request but it’s understandable.”

Meanwhile, Doyin, has disclosed why she would never date a fellow celebrity.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a recent interview with Hip TV, said she does not want her family in public space and wants some sanity outside the social media buzz.

The reality TV star said she has always dated men in the corporate world, insisting she doesn’t see herself dating a public figure.

Doyin added that she has been with her current partner for about a decade.