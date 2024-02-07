‘I Don’t Know Nigerian Nobel Laureate, IGP’ – BBNaija’s Doyin Fails Questions On Live TV

Former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Star’ housemate, Doyin David, has shown a lack of knowledge of Nigeria’s basic current affairs during a live television programme.

Naija News reports that the BBNaija star, during an interview on Channels TV programme’ Morning Brief,” failed questions on the name of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police and the name of Nigerian Nobel laureate.

The interviewer asked: “Who is the IGP?”

Doyin replied: “I do not know that man. I’m so sorry.”

Interviewer: “Nigeria has a Nobel laureate, what is his name?”

She responded, “Again, I do not know. You know what, I’m in entertainment. Ask me about entertainment.”

However, the interviewer later gave hints, and Doyin mentioned Wole Soyinka.

Meanwhile, Doyin has disclosed the reason behind her decision to refrain from becoming a full-time homemaker in the event of marriage.

Her stance revolves around the apprehension that her partner might undergo a transformation and cease providing for her and their children, thus prompting her reluctance to embrace the role of a traditional “housewife.”

Delivering her perspective through a video message posted on her Instastory, Doyin asserted that men tend to hold greater respect for a wife who maintains financial independence compared to one who assumes the role of a conventional housewife.