Why I Will Never Be Full-Time Housewife – BBNaija’s Doyin

Big Brother Naija reality show star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, known as Doyin, has disclosed the reason behind her decision to refrain from becoming a full-time homemaker in the event of marriage.

Her stance revolves around the apprehension that her partner might undergo a transformation and cease providing for her and their children, thus prompting her reluctance to embrace the role of a traditional “housewife.”

Delivering her perspective through a video message posted on her Instastory, Doyin asserted that men tend to hold greater respect for a wife who maintains financial independence compared to one who assumes the role of a conventional housewife.

She said, “I will never be a full-time housewife. Number one, people change. What if he [my future husband] changes? What if he meets another girl, and then he stops catering for me and my kids?

“Number two, there’s this level of respect that comes with having your own money, like when your partner knows you can provide. You don’t need to ask them for everything. You can handle certain things in the house. And I would really like to have that respect in my marriage.

“And third, there are certain things that are out of our control. What if he dies? God forbid. We don’t pray for that, but what if he dies? How am I going to sustain myself and my kids? So, sustainability is a very big thing for me. At least, I would have a business.“