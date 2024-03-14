A Fan Sent Me A S3x Toy – BBNaija Doyin

Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has disclosed the weirdest gift she has gotten from a fan.

According to her, an admirer sent her a s3x toy.

The reality TV star disclosed this in a viral interview with content creator, Emcoy.

She said the person sent her the gift after the s3x toy interview.

The interviewer asked: “What’s the weirdest gift you’ve ever received from a fan?”

Doyin replied: “The weirdest gift I’ve gotten from a fan is a s3x toy. Somebody sent me a s3x toy. I’m not gonna lie. I’m not making this up. I’m serious.

“Somebody actually sent me a s3x toy after the s3x toy interview came out. They were trying to be funny. I thought that was really hilarious.”

Naija News recalls that Doyin sparked controversy last year after claiming in a podcast interview that sex toys are more satisfying than most men.

Why I Will Never Be Full-Time Housewife – BBNaija’s Doyin

Meanwhile, Doyin, has disclosed the reason behind her decision to refrain from becoming a full-time homemaker in the event of marriage.

Her stance revolves around the apprehension that her partner might undergo a transformation and cease providing for her and their children, thus prompting her reluctance to embrace the role of a traditional “housewife.”

Delivering her perspective through a video message posted on her Instastory, Doyin asserted that men tend to hold greater respect for a wife who maintains financial independence compared to one who assumes the role of a conventional housewife.

She said, “I will never be a full-time housewife. Number one, people change. What if he [my future husband] changes? What if he meets another girl, and then he stops catering for me and my kids?

“Number two, there’s this level of respect that comes with having your own money, like when your partner knows you can provide. You don’t need to ask them for everything. You can handle certain things in the house. And I would really like to have that respect in my marriage.

“And third, there are certain things that are out of our control. What if he dies? God forbid. We don’t pray for that, but what if he dies? How am I going to sustain myself and my kids? So, sustainability is a very big thing for me. At least, I would have a business.“