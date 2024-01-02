I Do Not Like Kiddwaya Romantically – BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin has shared more information on her fondness for her colleague, Kiddwaya.

Recall that Doyin had admitted that she likes Kiddwaya during the BBNaija All Stars show.

However, speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Doyin clarified that her likeness for her colleague is not romantic.

She stressed that they have a platonic relationship and she simply likes Kidd’s personality.

According to her, “Going back into [Big Brother] House, I didn’t want to be in a relationship. Because it is very important for me to be want people are talking about. I think being in a relationship is a very easy game. Nigerians like love. Once you are in a relationship, they will vote for you.

“But I wanted to be Doyin David. I wanted my personality to be known out there. I mean, I said in the House that I liked Kiddwaya but I did not mean romantically. I like his personality. But it wasn’t up to the point of wanting to go into a relationship with him. If there was anybody in that House that I would have wanted to be in a relationship with, it would not have been him.”