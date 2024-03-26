New Twist As BBNaija Season 9 Auditions Commence (See Requirements)

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija show, Multichoice, have announced auditions for the ninth season of the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the latest development was announced in a terse statement via its X official handle on Tuesday, 26th March, 2024.

According to the organisers, the application for audition, which is slated to commence on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024, at 8:00 pm, comes with a new twist.

The organisers said contestants of the upcoming ninth season will audition in pairs, and it can be close friends, family members, romantic partners, or any combination that embodies a “dynamic duo”.

The post read: “Exciting News! Biggie is back for #BBNaija Season 9 auditions with a twist! The audition requires 2 people

“This year, its a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!

“Can you make a Dynamic Duo? Simply swipe and follow the instructions!

“Auditions open, 27th March at 8pm!’

“Contestants are encouraged to submit a three-minute video showcasing their personalities, strengths as a duo, and why they should be in the house for BBNaija Season 9.”

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has disclosed why she would never date a fellow celebrity.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a recent interview with Hip TV, said she does not want her family in public space and wants some sanity outside the social media buzz.

The reality TV star said she has always dated men in the corporate world, insisting she doesn’t see herself dating a public figure.

Doyin added that she has been with her current partner for about a decade.