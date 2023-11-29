Why Brands Don’t Work With Us – BBNaija’s Bella Reveals

Popular Big Brother Naija reality TV star Chidimma Esther Okagbue, popularly known as Bella, has revealed why brands don’t hire her together with her boyfriend, Sheggz, for influencing gigs.

Making this disclosure during a live Instagram session, Bella explained that she does not work on influencing gigs with her boyfriend because most brands cannot afford to pay for their services as a couple.

” The thing is that we are so expensive, so why we do not get so much work together is because for a brand to pay both of us, that brand has to be deep, so whenever you see us influencing together just know that the money choke. So I feel like we are both too expensive. For brand to work with us together as a couple is more expensive than them working with us individually… We are not ready to bring it down, Because Bella and Sheggz, that name holds a lot of power,” she said.

Naija News recalls that Bella and Sheggz, who were housemates at the level-up edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, found love during their stay in the house.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike most housemates who end their love affair after leaving the reality TV show, the duo have continued their relationship even outside Biggie’s house, with speculations rumours suggesting that the two celebrities will soon tie the knot.