Why I Will Never Date A Celebrity – BBNaija Doyin

Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has disclosed why she would never date a fellow celebrity.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a recent interview with Hip TV, said she does not want her family in public space and wants some sanity outside the social media buzz.

The reality TV star said she has always dated men in the corporate world, insisting she doesn’t see herself dating a public figure.

Doyin added that she has been with her current partner for about a decade.

She said: “I don’t see myself dating somebody in the limelight. All my life, I’ve always dated men in the corporate world. Those are the men I met; maybe it is because of what my life was like before. I have known my current partner for like 10 years.

“I don’t just see myself dating someone in the limelight. I don’t want my family out there. Let me be out there. But I want to go back home to some sanity. I’m submissive to my partner even now that we are not married. I believe that two people cannot lead a successful relationship. They will clash. One person has to be more agreeable. That’s why I keep saying a woman’s most important job is choosing the right man to lead her.”