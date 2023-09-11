Burna Boy Speaks On Taking A Break From Music

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has said he is considering taking a break from music.

Naija News understands that Burna Boy shared his sentiment on his Instagram story, stating that he is contemplating taking a break from music due to a lucrative contract offer he recently received, drawing inspiration from billionaire Barbadian-American singer Rihanna‘s sabbatical.

Burna Boy indicated that the substantial contract he’s been presented with is a test of his passion for music.

“With the numbers I’m seeing on this contract, these next years of my life are about to really show if I really love doing music.

“God must really want to test my love for music. I just might bounce on y’all like Rihanna,” the 32-year-old wrote.

Last month, Burna Boy speculated that Nigerians don’t appreciate him enough despite his contribution to the music industry and making the country proud.

Naija News reports that the self-acclaimed African Giant stated this on ‘Thanks’, a song he featured J.Cole from his seventh studio album, ‘I Told Them’.

The singer said there is no love in Nigeria, as people are more interested in speculating rumours about him instead of his musical contributions.

He slammed Nigerians for speculating that the June 8, 2022, incident where his police escorts allegedly shot at a club-goer, Steph Briella, her partner and best friend at Cubana’s Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, was because he wanted to snatch the married woman from her husband.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner also addressed the rumours that his mother was one of the dancers of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, and doesn’t have a baby mama like most of his colleagues.

He sings: “Is this the motherfucking thanks I get for making my people proud, every chance I get?

“It’s okay, I get. This Naija no love.

“They say my mama dance for Fela.

“They say I no get baby mama.

“They say I shoot person for Cubana because I want to collect person woman…

“Is this the m***ing thanks I get? For making my people proud, every chance I get.”