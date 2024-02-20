Working In Pure Water Factory Triggered Me To Success – Joeboy Reveals

Nigerian musician, Joeboy revealed that he briefly worked at a sachet water factory while in university.

Naija News reports that he noted that this occurred amidst a three-month strike led by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In 2017, Joeboy’s talent captured the interest of Mr Eazi from the record label emPawa Africa, propelling him into prominence as a significant figure in Afro-pop and R&B genres.

Hailing from Lagos State, Joeboy’s impact on the music industry has been profound since his discovery.

During the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, Joeboy expressed how his experience at the factory fueled his determination to become a successful musician.

Joeboy said: “I studied Human Resources and Personnel Management. When I was in university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job.

“There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. At that point, I was like, ‘I am looking so hard for a job, and I cannot find any. Is this how I am going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it.”