Joeboy Reveals How Wizkid Influenced Young Artistes To Hit Stardom

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has disclosed how Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, influenced the music career of young artistes.

Naija News reports that Joeboy during the latest episode of the Body & Soul podcast claimed that Wizkid made young artistes in the country believe they can hit stardom at a young age.

According to the ‘Baby’ crooner, before Wizkid, it was difficult for young musicians to hit stardom until a later time.

Joeboy added that he knew he was going to be a star after meeting Wizkid for the first time.

He said, “One thing I really appreciate about Wizkid is that he made young artistes believe that they could pop [hit stardom] at a young age. Before Wiz, if any artiste pop, it was probably at a very later stage in life. But after Wiz young people started coming through”

I Hate Promoting My Music

Meanwhile, Wizkid has revealed that he dislikes music promotion and everything related to press releases.

He stated this in a recently surfaced old video from 2021 where he also bragged about recording some massive hit tracks like Ojuelegba, Holla at Your Boy, and others simply seated comfortably in the studio.

Wizkid explained that he does not see the need to promote his music because he has a good knowledge of what the audience wants and that’s exactly what he gives to them.

The ‘most awarded African artiste’ maintained he’s not cut out for stress but is someone who loves to ‘chill’ (relax, take things easy, and have fun).