‘I Go Dye Ran Away With My Money’ – Mr Eazi Reveals

Popular Nigerian musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, a.k.a Mr Eazi, has claimed that comedian, I Go Dye ran away with his money.

The Afrobeats superstar alleged that the comedian refused to show up at a concert he organized in Ghana despite getting paid to perform at the event.

Eazi stated this during an interview on the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast.

He explained that he has no issues with I Go Dye, but wants him to return his money.

He said, “I had the first social award of my university, Swagatainment Award. That was when I booked R2Beees, Wande Coal and Sarkodie. Wande Coal was in town but didn’t show up at the event. I did not know he didn’t receive his full money.

“I was like begging Sarkodie. It was about $2,500. Please, come on stage even though I have not paid you in full. And he saved me by coming on stage. That is why he is more than a friend. He is my brother. I had Sarkodie, R2Bees. I Go Dye ran away with my money.

“I remember texting him that ‘you never pay me my money.’ I hope the next time I see him, I will tell him bro, you still need to pay me my money. It is not a beef. It is somewhere in the back of my mind.”