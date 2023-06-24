Veteran Comedian, I Go Dye Dragged To Court Over Breach Of Contract

Veteran comedian Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye has been sued over a breach of contract before the Lagos High Court in Ikeja presided over by Justice A.M.Lawal.

This comes after an Entertainment firm, Akinlolu Jekins & Company Ltd, in a statement disclosed that the it contracted the comedian operating under the name, Style Seaside Entertainment Ltd, in December 2017 for performance at a concert that was to be held in London, United Kingdom, on May 20, 2018.

The claimant further said it firm paid in full a sum of three thousand pounds for his performance.

The firm also averred that the defendant further violated the agreement by performing in London on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2018 contrary to the agreement that he should not perform at any other concert before his performance at the May 20, 2018 concert.

The firm claimed that it made payments on television advertisements, billboard advertisements, flyers, online advertisements, venue reservations, staff accommodation, holding deposits, flight tickets, and visas among others.

The claimant said that I Go Dye did not advertise the concert on his social media handles, adding that he stopped responding to its calls and text messages.