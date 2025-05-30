‘Make Una Calm Down’ – Comedian I Go Save Blows Hot Over Alarming Rate Of Begging In Nigeria

Nigerian comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, known by his stage name I Go Save, has expressed concern about the alarming rate of begging in public spaces in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the entertainer, in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, frowned at how Nigerians beg at airports, nightclubs, restrooms, restaurants, parks, and other public places.

The comedian admitted that the country’s economic situation is challenging, but people should reduce the rate at which they solicit help.

I Go Save noted that everyone is facing challenges in the country and urged everyone to help one another.

He wrote, “The rate of begging in this country’s public space is alarming.

“Airports, Nightclubs, restrooms, restaurants, parks, et al. is alarming.

“I know say country hard but make una clam down o! Na same country we dey abeg but help who you can sha.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has expressed concern over the dangers of social media for many Nigerians.

He warned that social media misuse would end up destroying many people.

The ‘Reason With Me’ hitmaker stated that netizens might have fun while trending and chasing clout but would eventually regret their misdeeds.

Speaking via his Instastory, the singer wrote: “Social media is going to destroy a lot of people… You might think it’s just cruise, clout, or to trend… Your eye go clear.”

Social media use in Nigeria remains largely unregulated, as there is no official regulatory body.