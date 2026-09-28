‘2027 Election Is Poor Vs Paid Poor’ – Comedian I Go Save

Nigerian comedian Otaghware Onodjayeke, popularly known as I Go Save, has described the 2027 election as a battle between the poor and the paid poor.

Naija News reports that the comedian made the remark in a post on his social media page while speaking about the country’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

I Go Save expressed concern over the role of financial inducement in influencing political choices among voters.

According to I Go Save, the 2027 election will not be business as usual.

He wrote: “The 2027 election is the poor VS the paid poor!!! Not business as usual. Not business as usual.”

In other news, Abia State Governor Alex Otti has given the go-ahead to all political parties that intend to campaign in the state.

He urged security agencies to protect all political parties in the state during the 2027 campaigns and general elections.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Wilfred Afolabi, said this when he briefed the press on the outcome of the state’s monthly Security Council Meeting in Umuahia.

Afolabi, accompanied by the special adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (rtd), said Otti chaired the meeting.

His words, “A lot of matters were discussed, some centered on the forthcoming elections and I believe His Excellency has made our work easier.” According to the CP, the governor told them explicitly and in clear terms that all he wants is for them to create a level playing field for all parties.”