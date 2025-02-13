JUST IN: Comedian, Bovi’s Father Dies

Renowned Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has revealed the death of his father, Dr. Edward Ugboma.

Naija News reports that Bovi announced the sad development in a terse statement on his social media platforms on Thursday, February 13.

He wrote, “We, the Ugboma family, wish to announce the peaceful passing of our father, grandfather and uncle, Dr. Edward Sagini Ugboma (PhD) on this day, the 13th of February 2025.

“He is survived by his children; Judy, Edna, Bovi, Zino, Tano, Tome and Jiji, many grand children and loving relatives.

“We are grateful for all the calls and messages in this period of mourning and gratitude. Funeral rites will be announced soon.”