‘My Daughter’s Death Broke Me In Pieces’ – Saidi Balogun Opens Up On Challenges

Veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, has recounted his struggle with challenges and loss that broke him in 2024 and earlier this year.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday alongside a photo of himself with a hand injury.

Saidi said losing his daughter was the worst challenge that broke him in pieces beyond human comprehension.

The thespian added that the devil struck again in 2025, a few days before his birthday, and that he is thankful to those who stood by him during the trying times.

He wrote, “It has been a tough ride. Last in year, February, on my birthday, I was optimistic with lolaid-outid out plans, and then came the challenges I never envisioned. The worst of which was losing my precious loving and lovable daughter, this broke me in pieces beyond human comprehension.

“Thank God for people who stood by me during those trying times. I started this year with hope, and then, a few days to my birthday, the devil struck again… for those who have been asking, this is the reason why my birthday shoot had only one hand displayed. All in all, I will keep saying Alhamdulilah, for Allah will never forsake us. Challenges will come to test your strength, so never lose your guard, remain strong and steadfast. May the Almighty be with us all.”