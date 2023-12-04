I Did Not Kill Anybody, Take Your Energy To Your Politicians – Mr Eazi Knocks Trolls

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade aka Mr Eazi has disclosed how he was trolled after stating that Ghana influenced Nigerian music.

Naija News recalls that in 2017, Eazi had claimed that Ghanaian music has influenced present-day Nigerian music.

His statement was greeted with heavy backlash.

Speaking on the incident in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast hosted by Joey Akan, Mr Eazi said that he does not regret his statement despite the threats.

He disclosed that some people whom he considered his friends in the industry also joined others in cancelling him instead of chastising him in private.

He said, “When the whole issue with me being cancelled, even till tomorrow, I see people come on my [social media] profile and still throw hate. They said, ‘Oh, yeah, you said that.’ I’m like, ‘Fam, really? This energy takes it to your local politician wey dey run you street.’ You feel me? I didn’t kill anybody. I said what I said.

“And I said it many years ago. If that is the reason you hate me, then you hate me for something else. It’s deeper than that. And realising that just makes me feel free. That’s the lens to which I look at e everything. Because I was seeing guys I was saying ‘Hello’ to, coming out to say, ‘F*ck Mr Eazi.’ And I was like, ‘Bro, you could have called me and say Eazi, I just saw this interview, you shouldn’t have said that. This is what I advise you to do.’ But it just became a thing of let’s all band together. And that’s why in my song ‘We Dey’, I said, ‘Twitter fingers steady showing fake love.’ Because it’s crowd mentality. It’s trendy to hate you, and now it’s like for clicks.

“There are people making art and nobody is caring about their life whether they jump or sit. It’s like they are invisible. Love and hate is acknowledgement of your existence, I’m even blessed to be able to invoke something.”