Davido Is The Richest But Mr Eazi Is The Richest Person I Have Ever Met – Small Doctor

Nigerian Fuji, afro-pop recording artist and performer, Temitope Adekunle popularly known as Small Doctor had stated that his colleague, Mr Eazi is the richest person he knows.

He argued that despite knowing Davido and always referring to him as richest, Eazi remains the richest person he has met.

The ‘Penalty’ Crooner disclosed this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of Echoo Room podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

According to him, Mr Eazi is not just rich but wealthy and has resources.

He said, “The richest person I have ever met is Mr Eazi. My perception is that he has money. It’s not even just having money, he has resources.

“I have met Davido. I call David ‘Richest’. If he hears ‘Richest’, he knows that it is Small Doctor. David is ‘Richest’ but Eazi is the richest person I have ever met.”

Davido Criticized Over New Cat Comment

Meanwhile, Davido, has been criticized online after describing his colleague, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, as one of the newcomers dominating the music industry.

He said, “Everybody knows now. I was one of the first. I and Wizkid were one of the first young artists to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, you know a lot of new cats coming, killing it, Asake who was on my album.

“So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeat is in good hands”

Naija News reports that Davido, during a recent interview making the rounds online said he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner said he was excited to see ‘new cats’ such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake now dominating the music industry.

Reacting, Nissi, the sister to Burna Boy threw a subtle shade at Davido over his controversial statement about her brother.

Nissi shared a video from Burna Boy’s concert on her Instagram page and wrote in Pidgin English, “New cats dey face their hustle”

Also, many Nigerians took to social media to berate Davido for making such remarks.

@julius85400 wrote: “Aside family background burna boy is ahead of davido .in term of meaningful song, lyrics, and award winning . Davido himself know this”

@jolaokunrin wrote: “In Davido entered the limelight in 2011. Burna Boy entered limelight in 2012. How’s Burna Boy now a New Cat in 2023? Davido goofed big time. That was disrespectful to someone who has been carrying Afrobeat just like others since Like to Party. Agba ni Burna o”