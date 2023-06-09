Davido ‘Attacked’ After Describing Burna Boy As ‘New Cat’ In Music Industry

Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been criticized online after describing his colleague, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, as one of the newcomers dominating the music industry.

Naija News reports that Davido, during a recent interview making the rounds online said he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner said he was excited to see ‘new cats’ such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake now dominating the music industry.

He said, “Everybody knows now. I was one of the first. I and Wizkid were one of the first young artists to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, you know a lot of new cats coming, killing it, Asake who was on my album.

“So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeat is in good hands”

Reacting, Nissi, the sister to Burna Boy threw a subtle shade at Davido over his controversial statement about her brother.

Nissi shared a video from Burna Boy’s concert on her Instagram page and wrote in Pidgin English, “New cats dey face their hustle”

Also, many Nigerians took to social media to berate Davido for making such remarks.

@julius85400 wrote: “Aside family background burna boy is ahead of davido .in term of meaningful song, lyrics, and award winning . Davido himself know this”

@jolaokunrin wrote: “In Davido entered the limelight in 2011. Burna Boy entered limelight in 2012. How’s Burna Boy now a New Cat in 2023? Davido goofed big time. That was disrespectful to someone who has been carrying Afrobeat just like others since Like to Party. Agba ni Burna o”

@PromiseTayo wrote: “This is just like comparing yahoo guys living together for the past 5 years and 2 out of 5 HV been cashing out steadily but they are all in to d work..Those 2 were d one balling dem around, the remaining only contribute to buying of table water nd spaghetti”

@obafemimicheal5 wrote: “But sincerely speaking na 2018 burna blow properly”

@AdakumDonald wrote: “I don’t know why everybody is taking this thing personal, I’m wizkid FC but Davido is right on this one”

@bobby wrote: “How do you put Burna and Rema in the sentence or even Asake that came out yesterday? It doesn’t make sense. That’s just insensitive, and straight-up disrespectful. Burna boy has gone far in the music stuff”

@papichulo wrote: “Lol it basically sums up his career. Na this kind gist dey keep am relevant. He benefited more from the comparisons with Wizkid even when everybody knows say he no sabi anything”