The board of trustees of Fountain of Life Church has insisted that Jimmy Odukoya, son of the late church founder, Taiwo Odukoya, remains removed as senior pastor.

Naija News reports that Odukoya described the reported removal as invalid, saying the announcement did not reflect a constitutionally approved decision by the Board of Trustees.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the board said it had resolved to entrust the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leadership to Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor in the church.

The board explained that the interim arrangement would remain in place pending the conclusion of consultations and processes for appointing a substantive leadership structure in line with the church’s governing instruments and established procedures.

It said that since it announced Jimmy’s removal, persons linked to the pastor had taken over the church’s social media channels without its authorisation.

“They have since been used to publish an account of events which the Board considers to be inaccurate and misleading,” the statement reads.

“The Board stands by its earlier statement in its entirety, and its resolution of 16 November 2026 remains in force.”

The board said its decision followed a review of the church’s leadership and succession arrangements, alongside what it described as longstanding governance concerns and present doctrinal and moral controversies.

It said after previously asking Jimmy to step down, it had resolved to withdraw its recognition of him as the church’s senior pastor, with immediate effect.

“He is required to step down forthwith from the office and all functions of Senior Pastor,” it stated.

The board added that the decision was necessary to create an atmosphere conducive to restoring peace, rebuilding trust and resolving the church’s leadership and governance challenges.

It maintained that the decision was not intended as an act of “vindictiveness, humiliation or personal condemnation”, but a necessary response to circumstances that could inflict lasting damage on the church and its legacy.

The board warned that statements currently appearing on the church’s social media channels did not represent its position, adding that only statements issued and signed on its behalf should be regarded as official.

It added that it was taking steps to restore the church’s official communication channels to authorised control.

According to the board, Jimmy had informed it, and subsequently the church, that his late father had handed him the leadership mantle.

The board said it relied on that assurance when it appointed Jimmy as senior pastor in line with the church’s constitution and the succession arrangements it understood to be in place.

However, the board said a video recording Taiwo made in December 2021, in which he expressly identified his preferred successor, was not presented to it until late December 2025.

The recording, which the board said was witnessed by John Odukoya, Taiwo’s older son, did not identify Jimmy as the preferred successor.

It added that the recording was not disclosed when it considered and approved Jimmy’s appointment as senior pastor.

“The fundamental issue, therefore, is not simply the identity of the person appointed, but whether the board’s decision was reached on the basis of full, accurate and transparent disclosure of all material information relevant to the succession process,” the board said.

The board added that it could not remain indifferent while the church’s spiritual heritage, institutional integrity and public reputation faced continuing erosion.