Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 19th November, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill providing for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

The bill was formally transmitted to him on Wednesday by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, respectively.

Naija News reports that the bill was received after it was passed by the Senate on Wednesday, following its approval by the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

The transmission and reception of the bill were confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said President Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation and will assent to the Bill at a formal signing ceremony.

Gbajabiamila added that the Presidential Working Group on State Police has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

He disclosed that the bill has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation before it will be presented to President Tinubu for consideration.

The Federal Government has announced plans to release stored grains into the market and distribute three million bags of fertiliser to farmers in a fresh effort to reduce food prices across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed the measures on Wednesday in Abuja while presenting the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey Report, Naija News reports.

Kyari said grains purchased and stored under the Bank of Agriculture’s Guaranteed Minimum Price programme would soon be released to increase food supply and prevent prices from rising excessively.

According to him, the government is working to stabilise the market while ensuring farmers are not short-changed.

He, however, did not disclose the quantity of grains to be released or when the distribution would begin, saying details of the arrangement would be announced later.

Kyari also announced that the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative would distribute three million bags of fertiliser within the next month following an intervention by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said the move was expected to reduce the cost of farming and encourage farmers to cultivate more land, thereby increasing food supply.

The minister said some food prices had already dropped between 2025 and 2026, particularly maize and dairy products, as a result of increased production and other government interventions.

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has dismissed reports suggesting that his recent meeting with members of the United States Congress were aimed at securing international endorsement for his political ambitions.

Naija News reports that Obi clarified that his visit to Washington, DC, was intended to promote discussions on Nigeria’s democratic development, governance and the credibility of its electoral process.

In a statement titled, “Clarification: My Meeting With US Congressional Leaders Was Not an Endorsement-Seeking Mission,” the former Anambra State governor said some media reports had misrepresented the purpose of his engagements.

He maintained that neither the US Congress nor any of its members had endorsed his political aspirations during the meetings.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has been included in the final list of candidates for the 2027 election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidate list, released on the INEC website, was signed by the commission’s secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The list, released on Wednesday, listed Atiku’s educational qualifications to include a First School Leaving Certificate, West African School Certificate and a Master’s Degree in International Relations.

It listed Atiku’s current age as 79.

Naija News reports that the list also included the name of Rotimi Amaechi as the ADC vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Amaechi, 61, is listed as holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Studies.

The listing comes despite a recent court order by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, which sacked the David Mark-led national leadership of the ADC.

The ruling also effectively nullifies all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership, including Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

The INEC list also featured President Bola Tinubu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi as the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Seyi Makinde as the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), among others.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recorded interview with American lobbyist and media personality Diana London, challenging him to grant a live interview to Nigerian journalists instead.

Naija News reports that Atiku also questioned whether the interview was part of a $4.5m lobbying arrangement on behalf of the Nigerian government in the United States.

He made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

London posted photographs on Tuesday of her session with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with recording equipment visible in the background.

In the post on 𝕏, which has since been deleted, she praised the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

Atiku said US filings identified London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ on work for Nigeria through Aster Legal, and that DCI Group received a $4.5m retainer, although the interview was not listed among the services covered.

He questioned why London deleted her post.

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has dismissed reports of a serious disagreement between President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Naija News reports that he expressed confidence that both leaders will settle their differences before the 2027 general elections.

The traditional ruler said the relationship between Tinubu and Makinde remained cordial despite their political differences.

Alao spoke on Wednesday when he received the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, his running mate, Mufutau Open-Salawu, and other party leaders at his palace in Orile-Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area.

He also disclosed that he would attend Tinubu’s planned visit to Ibadan on Saturday.

The monarch expressed confidence that the South-West would retain the presidency until 2031.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shocked many of her colleagues and fans by announcing that she is expecting a baby,

Naija News reports that Mercy shared the exciting news in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The movie star also shared photos and video of herself showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “Life has a beautiful way of surprising us. Sometimes, the most unexpected chapters become the most defining ones.

“A new journey, a new kind of love, and a beautiful reminder that life can change in a moment. Some blessings can change everything.”

Nigerian media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has reacted to a video Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, shared amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage.

Naija News reports that rumours have been circulating on social media in recent days that Moses Bliss and Marie’s marriage is experiencing turbulence.

Recall that the couple got married in March 2024 and have since welcomed a son.

Amid the marital crisis speculation, Moses Bliss took to his Instagram page on Tuesday night to share a video of him and his wife stepping out of a hotel and getting into a waiting car, seemingly to dispel rumours of marital troubles.

He captioned the video “Serenity” alongside a love emoji.

Reacting to Bliss’ action in a post via his 𝕏 handle, Do2dtun said the singer’s attempt to shut down the rumours only makes him appear guilty and further validates the speculation.

Do2dtun lamented that many Nigerian entertainers do not know how to kill a narrative or news about them.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up one place to 29th in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings released earlier today, November 18,

following their November international fixtures.

The three-time African champions improved from 30th position in the previous ranking to become Africa’s fifth-highest ranked team, displacing Algeria from the continent’s top five.

Morocco retained their position as Africa’s highest-ranked nation, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire in second, third and fourth places respectively.

Nigeria’s improvement followed their two matches against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has suffered a high-grade knee sprain while on international duty with Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Ademola Lookman, 29, sustained the injury during Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture on Friday, November 13. He was forced off in the 43rd minute after providing the assist for Alhassan Yusuf’s opening goal, with Moses Simon replacing him.

Lookman’s injury also ruled him out of Nigeria’s return fixture against Tanzania. Although the Super Eagles medical team initially described the problem as a minor sprain, further examinations by Atletico Madrid revealed a more serious injury.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Atletico confirmed that the Nigerian international would undergo physiotherapy and gym-based rehabilitation.

The Spanish club added that his return to competitive action would depend on his recovery progress.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.