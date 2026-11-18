The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recorded interview with American lobbyist and media personality Diana London, challenging him to grant a live interview to Nigerian journalists instead.

Naija News reports that Atiku also questioned whether the interview was part of a $4.5m lobbying arrangement on behalf of the Nigerian government in the United States.

He made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

London posted photographs on Tuesday of her session with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with recording equipment visible in the background.

In the post on 𝕏, which has since been deleted, she praised the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

“The U.S-Nigeria security partnership is delivering results. Peace Through Strength.

“None of this happens without the ongoing partnership between President Trump and President Tinubu, their steadfast commitment to eliminating terrorists, and Nigeria’s willingness to work closely with the U.S. government.

“Because of the success of their partnership and relationship, the economic and trade opportunities are endless. The best is yet to come. Nigeria is the United States greatest ally in Africa,” she wrote.

Atiku said US filings identified London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ on work for Nigeria through Aster Legal, and that DCI Group received a $4.5m retainer, although the interview was not listed among the services covered.

He questioned why London deleted her post.

“Nigerians are entitled to ask what changed between the glowing praise and its disappearance.

“Someone who could delete her own public praise of this government without an explanation has given Nigerians reason to wonder what will survive the editing of her interview,” he said.

The former Vice-President called for the release of the full, unedited recording.

“Will difficult questions and awkward answers remain in the final cut? Or will Nigerians be served a carefully redacted, defensive account that mutilates the facts? The Presidency can put those doubts to rest by releasing the full, unedited recording,” he said.

He also queried the presence of a large screen in Tinubu’s line of sight during the recording, asking whether the questions were prepared in advance.

Atiku named Rufai Oseni, Ojy Okpe, Seun Okinbaloye and Reuben Abati as Nigerian journalists the President should face in a live interview.

“Let him sit with them live. Let him explain why food costs so much, why wages no longer cover transport, and when families can expect relief. A flattering interview cannot wipe away poverty and hunger,” he said.

The ADC candidate demanded that the Presidency publish the lobbying contract, disclose payments and identify those who approved the expenditure.

“Who authorised the $4.5 million payment, and from which public account did it come? At a time when Nigerians are told to endure the pain of fuel subsidy removal, they deserve to know whether the money saved is being spent on foreign publicity.

“Publish the contract. Show the invoices. Release the unedited interview. Then face Nigerian journalists and answer the people,” he said.