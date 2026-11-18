President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership to provide specialised training and develop professionals in Nigeria’s communication industry.

Naija News reports that Tinubu announced the approval on Wednesday while addressing participants at the 13th World Public Relations Forum and the 51st Africa Public Relations Association Conference in Abuja.

The President was represented at the event by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who conveyed the Federal Government’s support for the proposed institution.

Tinubu described the university as a major investment in human capital development and the future of the public relations profession.

He said: “An important outcome of hosting this forum is our determination to establish a lasting institutional legacy for the public relations profession.

“In this regard, I am pleased to formally approve and support the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to advance specialised education, research, professional development and leadership training in public relations, strategic communications and related disciplines.

“Naija no go carry last! Nigeria is a country of enormous possibilities. We are a nation of diverse cultures, talents and ideas, with a youthful population, a dynamic private sector and a strong determination to build a more prosperous future.”

The University of Public Relations and Leadership will be located in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

The Nasarawa State Government provided about 101 hectares of land for the project through Governor Abdullahi Sule.