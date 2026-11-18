Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has accused President Bola Tinubu of losing control of the country, saying the situation has deteriorated beyond repair.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made the remarks in an interview on Trust TV on Wednesday.

The PRP leader said insecurity had become more widespread and deadly since the administration came to power.

“We are in deeper trouble than when you came. Violence is becoming a lot more serious than we anticipated,” he said.

He argued that the President had failed to fulfil his promise of a safer and more prosperous Nigeria. According to him, the government had become detached from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians.

He said even the President would concede that he had not delivered on security.

Baba-Ahmed also faulted Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, saying it was insensitive coming shortly after a major attack in Borno State.

He said the President’s decision to travel with a large delegation of ministers and officials showed he was out of touch with the country’s mood.’

The former aide to the Vice-President said it was too late for the administration to repair the damage, citing escalating insecurity, worsening living conditions and declining public trust.

He urged the government to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take urgent action on security and citizens’ welfare.