Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is still physically and mentally fit to run the country.

Naija News reports that Fashola stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

When asked whether he considered Tinubu physically fit to lead the country, he said, “nothing suggests to me that he’s not fit for it. Yes, he’s older. That doesn’t mean his mental capacity is gone. He’s still giving directives. And when I see him, he’s working. He’s still reading, authorising, minuting on things.”

The former governor, who worked closely with Tinubu during his eight-year administration in Lagos from 2007 to 2015, said the president had become more experienced over the years.

Asked to compare the Tinubu he knew in the early 2000s with the president he knows today, Fashola said the president had become more mature.

“Well, a much more mature one, certainly, without doubt. I am not the chief of staff he employed in 2002. That’s 39 years. I was 39 then. I’m 63 now. So we must give him that credit for the experience he has gained,” he said.

Fashola acknowledged that Tinubu might no longer maintain the same work routine he had in the past, particularly when it came to keeping late nights, but maintained that the president remained capable of handling demanding responsibilities.

“Maybe not keeping late nights that he used to do. I’m not sure. He can still run the engine,” he added.

When asked about opposition figures who have described Tinubu as feeble and frail, Fashola said such views were their opinions, insisting that the president’s actions and the activities of his administration should also be considered.

He argued that the president’s leadership had produced results in government, adding that Tinubu often moved ahead of those who underestimated him.

“Every time he looks at you, you think there is nothing there. Before you know it, he has left you behind,” he said.