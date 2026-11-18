Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disputed claims that President Bola Tinubu promised Nigerians 24-hour electricity during his 2023 election campaign.

According to him, what Tinubu promised was adequate electricity.

Naija News reports that Fashola, who spoke during a Channels Television interview on Tuesday, argued that, generally, electricity has improved in the country.

Responding specifically to the claim that Tinubu told Nigerians in 2023 not to re-elect him if he failed to provide electricity and end estimated billing, Fashola insisted that the President has not broken any promise he made.

During the interview, the presenter played a recording of Tinubu telling voters that if he failed to fulfil his electricity promise and returned to seek a second term, they should not vote for him.

In the recording, Tinubu said, “You must have electricity. And you will not pay for estimated bills anymore. A promise made, will be a promise kept. If I couldn’t keep the promise and you and I come back for second term, don’t vote for me.”

Responding, Fashola, who said he was present when Tinubu made the statement, said the clip should have been allowed to continue playing.

According to him, the President included some conditions in what he said, but the recording was cut off before Tinubu’s caveat.

“First of all, I think you should have let the tape run completely. Because he then said, ‘Unless I give you adequate reasons,’ and you shut it down,” he said.

The former Governor of Lagos State argued that Tinubu’s promise had two parts: providing electricity and ending estimated billing. He said Nigerians who had experienced improvements in power supply or received meters after previously relying on estimated bills could consider the President’s promise fulfilled in those areas and would vote for him in the 2027 elections.

“For those who are not paying estimated billing again, they will say promise kept and they will vote for him. For those whose electricity has improved, where it has improved, they will vote for him,” he said.

He added, however, that Nigerians who had not experienced an improvement could ask the President to explain why the promise had not been fully delivered.

He said Tinubu may need the second term to fully deliver on his promises, urging Nigerians to give him the chance.

“Perhaps they are entitled to now ask Mr President, maybe you should give us the caveat. What are the reasons why you haven’t reached the end of your journey? And perhaps the reason is that I just need more time. Give me this second term, let me close on my promise,” Fashola said.

He, however, disagreed with the interviewer’s claim that Tinubu had specifically promised 24-hour electricity.

“He said adequate. We can replay it again. Replay it. I didn’t hear 24,” Fashola said.

After the clip was played again, Fashola maintained that the issue should be considered in terms of the extent of improvement in electricity supply and access to meters.

“Everybody wants electricity all day. Okay, everybody wants that. I am not going to be avoiding very clear issues. But has it improved in some cases? If it has, those voters will say that this man is true to his word,” he said.

The former Minister said personally, he has enjoyed better service in terms of electricity supply.

“So, one day, I think it was earlier this year. I called my service provider, Eko Disco. And I said, today, I’m not complaining. I want to commend you, because oftentimes when you hear me complain, when you hear my call, it’s because I have issues. But for the last few months, I am fine,” he said.

Fashola, however, cautioned against using his experience to represent that of other electricity consumers, saying Nigerians should make their assessments based on what they personally experience.

“I don’t live in other people’s houses, so their experiences may be different from mine. And people should vote from their experience,” he added.