Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed the promise by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

He questioned how Atiku intended to implement the proposal, insisting that Nigerians should be allowed to assess its feasibility before deciding whether to support it.

Naija News reports that the former Lagos governor shared his reservations on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He described Atiku’s proposal as unrealistic and questioned the availability of crude oil to sustain the policy.

He argued that Nigeria’s existing challenges with crude oil production, pipeline vandalism and insecurity raised questions about the feasibility of Atiku’s proposal.

“If we have refineries working, what is our current oil quota? Are we optimising it yet? No, because they are legacy issues, challenges with security people, vandalism. So where is this magic crude oil going to come from? People are entitled to ask,” he said.

He asked Atiku to explain how he plans on achieving his proposal.

“If he can explain, good, let the people choose. But without proof, it is like abracadabra. Because the reality that will come then is that he will say that, ‘I didn’t know that there was not enough crude oil.’ That was what happened,” he added.

When asked whether his position was that Atiku’s proposal was feasible, Fashola replied: “The proposal is not realistic. I am looking at the proposal, not the personality.

“In this environment, it is very easy to throw promises at people. When the rubber hits the road, reality sets in. First question is, in 2023, didn’t he see through this when he was making the promise to remove the subsidy? And that goes to a question of credibility. Those who believe at face value that promise, he will come back and tell you that, ‘Oh, I changed my mind. I didn’t think through it,’” he said.

Fashola argued that restoring the subsidy would require more than a presidential declaration, noting that legislative backing would also be necessary.

“Subsidy is not just about, ‘I said it.’ It will come down to the real economy, and legislators will have to repeal a law to say subsidy is now lawful. How many legislators are ready to stake their election on going back to subsidy? Those are the real issues,” he said.

According to him, all the major presidential candidates in the 2023 election had promised to remove the subsidy, and Atiku needed to explain what had changed to justify his current position.

“Is it because people are impacted? It’s true. But what are you going to do differently? Where are you going to find the money to sustain what you are offering? It’s not sustainable,” he said.

Fashola, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, recalled the financial difficulties states faced when the federal government was paying fuel subsidy, warning that a return to the arrangement could reduce allocations to state governments.

“I was in a government that was paying subsidy, and the states were not getting money. So are we going to go back to partial, near-zero returns, states borrowing money to pay salaries? Is that where you want us to go?” he asked.