The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has condemned the attack on President Bola Tinubu’s convoy in Abuja, warning it could signal worse political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Ndume spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said the incident was not just an embarrassment to the President, but to the country before the international community.

“What happened to Mr President last week is not an embarrassment to him but an embarrassment to Nigerians,” he said.

Ndume praised the President for showing restraint by pardoning those arrested over the attack.

“President Tinubu is a true democrat. If it were a military regime, the 78 people arrested would have been dead by now,” he said.

The senator warned that if political violence was not checked, other politicians would be at greater risk.

“What just happened is the beginning of what could happen before 2027 if we don’t put an end to it completely. Imagine what happened to him; what will now happen to us,” he said.

The FCT Police Command on Monday confirmed that the convoy was attacked after the President’s Juma’at prayer in Garki on November 13, with some persons throwing stones and other objects at the vehicles.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, said the 78 suspects arrested were being released after the President granted them clemency.