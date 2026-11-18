Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of disrespecting the Nigerian media.

He lamented that President Tinubu has chosen to grant an interview to a foreign media personality but ignored the Nigerian media.

Naija News reports that the Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought made the allegation in a post on 𝕏 in which he reacted to President Tinubu’s decision to grant an exclusive interview to a prominent American media personality, Dianna London.

He said the President’s action is disgraceful.

Amadi added that the Nigerian media has also disrespected itself, lamenting that there is corruption in the Nigerian media.

“Tinubu disrespects Nigerian media greatly. But Nigeria media first disrespects itself that is why it hoots for the man who will not grant it audience and abuses those who respect it and offer countless interviews.

“This is disgraceful. The cost of corruption in Nigeria media,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has condemned the attack on President Bola Tinubu’s convoy in Abuja, warning it could signal worse political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Ndume spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said the incident was not just an embarrassment to the President, but to the country before the international community.

The senator warned that if political violence was not checked, other politicians would be at greater risk.