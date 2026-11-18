President Bola Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, has clashed with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, over the funding of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), with the opposition demanding evidence of politicians linked to recovered loot allegedly used to finance the scheme.

Naija News understands that Dada had accused the opposition of being uninformed after Shaibu questioned the use of proceeds of crime to fund NELFUND.

Shaibu had described NELFUND as a good policy but argued that it should have a proper and planned source of funding rather than depending on money recovered from criminal activities.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Dada said Shaibu’s comment showed that the opposition lacked basic knowledge of how the education loan scheme was funded.

He claimed that some of the recovered funds used to support NELFUND were linked to politicians now in the camp of ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Dada, however, explained that recovered loot was only one of the fund’s sources of revenue, adding that NELFUND was established by law and had other funding channels.

He listed the sources to include one per cent of taxes, levies and duties collected by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), federal budgetary allocations, investment earnings, fees and loan repayments.

The presidential aide also mentioned Federal Executive Council-approved transfers of unclaimed dividends and funds from dormant bank accounts.

Dada accused Shaibu of failing to carry out basic research before criticising the scheme, while praising Tinubu for establishing NELFUND.

He wrote, “It is embarrassing that a presidential candidate’s Director of Strategic Communications is ignorant of basic public facts. This shows just how uninformed and incompetent Nigeria’s current opposition has become.

“Phrank Shaibu, you should know that recovered loot, much of it traced to politicians now in your camp, is only one of NELFUND’s funding sources.”

Dada added that Shaibu’s comment had indirectly acknowledged the importance of the education loan scheme, describing it as a great initiative.

However, Shaibu fired back, asking the presidential aide to name the politicians in Atiku’s camp whose recovered criminal proceeds were allegedly used to fund NELFUND and provide evidence to support the claim.

He said he did not invent the link between recovered funds and the education loan scheme, insisting that Tinubu had previously announced the release of ₦50 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the fund.

Shaibu also claimed that the Presidency later announced additional funding from EFCC recoveries.

He argued that Dada should explain the legal basis and accounting details of the transfers instead of attacking the opposition.

Shaibu further accused the APC of using defections to shield politicians from corruption allegations, recalling a statement reportedly made by former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that politicians who joined the party would have their sins forgiven.

He challenged Dada to provide names and evidence of the politicians allegedly linked to the recovered loot or stop making accusations against the opposition.

“If you are alleging that particular people supplied recovered loot, name them and show the evidence. Otherwise, look at the corruption sanctuary your own party advertised before pointing fingers at anyone else,” Shaibu wrote.