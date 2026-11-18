Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide facts and evidence over the allegations that opposition parties are responsible for attacks and violence against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) accused opposition parties of sponsoring thugs to project a false narrative that Nigerians have rejected Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC PCC, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, particularly accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring hoodlums, arming them with cudgels and banners, and commandeering them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies.

It said the opposition parties, by their actions, are endangering the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Reacting during Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Oseni challenged APC to substantiate its claims rather than blame opposition parties and the media.

Oseni also accused the APC of double standards, citing a recent incident in which a presidential aide deleted an artificial intelligence-generated video showing a large crowd at an APC campaign event.

According to Oseni, the APC is quick to accuse the media of spreading fake news while overlooking instances of misinformation involving government officials.

Condemning attacks against Tinubu, Oseni insisted that violence against any political leader was unacceptable.

He said, “I would like to challenge the APC this morning to bring the facts forward that it is the opposition party that is causing a lot of things and violence against President Tinubu.

“And please, Nigerians, I totally condemn violence against President Tinubu. You should not do that. I can condemn violence against anybody.

“The APC made a claim that opposition is putting fake video and fake news out there.

“Are you aware that the presidential aide deleted an AI generated video recently to show that there was a lot of crowd at an APC campaign?

“They are so quick to say that it’s the media that spread fake news. A presidential aide, you know what that means, had to delete that video. How come the presidential aide is misrepresenting facts?

“Should we now say what has happened to other political parties and how they have denied them?

“Should we remind them what happened to the ADC in Sokoto at that time? How the ADC now had to resort to campaigning on the streets because they were denied venues and things like that.

“So should we not even go further to ask that what are the facts and evidence?

“Should we also tell them the account of what happened in Delta, where an eyewitness account, not independently verified, I should say, said that some certain guys of a certain political party said that if the NDC’s rally was successful in that area, it would be an indictment on them, on their party.”