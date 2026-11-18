The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will struggle to win even one ward in the 2027 governorship election.

The ruling party made the prediction while responding to the PDP’s claim that it would win 18 of the 20 local government areas in the state during the forthcoming election.

The APC dismissed the opposition’s projection as unrealistic, arguing that the PDP had lost several key politicians, elected representatives and grassroots mobilisers who could help it secure votes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Femi Nuberu, challenged the PDP to rebuild its political structures instead of making what he described as exaggerated claims about its electoral chances.

Nuberu listed former PDP state chairman, Sikirullahi Ogundele; former publicity secretary, Akinloye Bankole; and former state youth leader, Oyejide Sunkanmi, among prominent party members who had left the opposition party.

He also recalled the defection of six PDP members of the Ogun State House of Assembly in March 2026 and the departure of the party’s former deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade.

The APC spokesman questioned how the PDP could expect to win 18 local government areas despite its internal disagreements and the loss of key political figures.

“How can a party that has lost touch with political reality suddenly boast of winning 18 out of 20 local government areas? Is Wale Adedayo merely making these claims to create false hope and mislead a desperate governorship aspirant?

“The PDP is an empty shell, and its spokesperson should stop mistaking political propaganda for genuine electoral strength,” he said.

Nuberu also questioned the opposition’s ability to mobilise voters across the state’s 236 wards, asking where its political structures, leaders and grassroots supporters were.

He described the PDP’s victory projection as an attempt to create false expectations, insisting that the party’s recent setbacks had weakened its chances of challenging the APC in 2027.

The ruling party also revisited the 2023 governorship election, accusing the PDP of electoral infractions and referring to court proceedings involving its governorship candidate over allegations of vote-buying and other electoral offences.

It warned the opposition against presenting procedural court orders as final decisions on unresolved political and electoral disputes.

Reacting to arguments that federal influence would not guarantee APC victory in Ogun State, Nuberu insisted that the state remained under the ruling party’s control and that it was prepared to defend its political structures across the 20 local government areas.

He attributed the party’s confidence to its grassroots organisation, mobilisation network and the achievements of the state government in infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic opportunities and security.

According to him, voters would judge political parties based on their performance and ability to improve their living conditions rather than campaign promises and political statements.

“The PDP should not mistake political noise for electoral strength. The people know the difference between a party with functioning structures and one surviving on unrealistic projections.

“From our assessment of the political atmosphere across the state, the PDP will struggle to win even a single ward out of the 236 wards in Ogun State. The 2027 election will expose the true strength of every political party,” he added.

Nuberu urged APC members to remain united and strengthen their grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 elections.