A Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) official, Oluwaseun Adeshina, has died after an Iveco truck reportedly knocked him down while he was carrying out his duty in Ogun State.

The accident happened around 11:10 am on Monday, November 16, 2026, opposite Tipper Garage, Korogboji, along the Agbara–Unilever Expressway, Naija News learnt.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi.

According to the police, Adeshina sustained fatal injuries after the truck knocked him down at the scene.

The statement said police operatives visited the scene, documented the incident and took the deceased’s remains to a hospital for necessary procedures.

The command added that the truck and its driver had been taken to the police station for further investigation and vehicle inspection.

The police also expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and urged motorists to be careful on the roads.

It added that the area remained calm after the incident.

In other news, fire outbreak at the Gwagwalada International Market in the Federal Capital Territory has affected about 45 traders and destroyed 30 shops, including 28 open stalls and two lock-up shops.

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) disclosed this earlier today, November 16, after an assessment of the affected area by its Director, Muhammad Dikko, and officials of the National Emergency Management Agency.

The fire broke out at about 7pm last Saturday, with eyewitness footage showing flames engulfing parts of the market. The cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Chairman of the Market Association, Aminu Lawal Bakinruwa, told the assessment team that security personnel noticed smoke coming from one of the shops about 20 minutes after electricity supply was restored by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

The inferno destroyed goods, including clothes, herbal medicines and beverages, leaving several traders counting their losses. One of the victims, Salome Israel, said she lost goods worth about 400,000 naira, including yams, tomatoes and peppers.

Dikko urged traders to improve fire safety by switching off electrical appliances before leaving their shops. He also advised them to insure their businesses against disasters to minimise financial losses.

The FEMD director called for the provision of adequate firefighting equipment at the market to ensure a swift response to emergencies. He also appealed to the Market Board of Trustees and traders’ union leaders to support the victims.

Speaking on behalf of NEMA, Mariam Dantanko said the agency provided disaster assistance mainly through relief materials rather than direct cash payments. She explained that the support could include food and building materials, subject to the assessment findings and approval by the agency’s headquarters.