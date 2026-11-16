A fire outbreak at the Gwagwalada International Market in the Federal Capital Territory has affected about 45 traders and destroyed 30 shops, including 28 open stalls and two lock-up shops.

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) disclosed this earlier today, November 16, after an assessment of the affected area by its Director, Muhammad Dikko, and officials of the National Emergency Management Agency.

The fire broke out at about 7pm last Saturday, with eyewitness footage showing flames engulfing parts of the market. The cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Chairman of the Market Association, Aminu Lawal Bakinruwa, told the assessment team that security personnel noticed smoke coming from one of the shops about 20 minutes after electricity supply was restored by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

The inferno destroyed goods, including clothes, herbal medicines and beverages, leaving several traders counting their losses. One of the victims, Salome Israel, said she lost goods worth about 400,000 naira, including yams, tomatoes and peppers.

Dikko urged traders to improve fire safety by switching off electrical appliances before leaving their shops. He also advised them to insure their businesses against disasters to minimise financial losses.

The FEMD director called for the provision of adequate firefighting equipment at the market to ensure a swift response to emergencies. He also appealed to the Market Board of Trustees and traders’ union leaders to support the victims.

Speaking on behalf of NEMA, Mariam Dantanko said the agency provided disaster assistance mainly through relief materials rather than direct cash payments. She explained that the support could include food and building materials, subject to the assessment findings and approval by the agency’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, the FEMD’s Relief and Rehabilitation Division has conducted a needs assessment to determine the immediate requirements of the affected traders.

The department urged market authorities to inspect electrical installations regularly, promote fire safety awareness and provide functional firefighting equipment to prevent similar incidents.